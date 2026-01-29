Harford County cancels school Thursday and Friday, extending snow closures through end of the week

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County parents, get ready for some more snow-mandated quality time with your kids.

Harford County students' desks will remain empty this week.

Harford County Public Schools has canceled school for Thursday and Friday because of the snow and ice in the area.

It came as a shock to the parent, Rachel Tomlinson.

“Not the entire week, I thought a delay Thursday or Friday," she said.

Wednesday, C Milton Wright High School in Bel Air and North Harford High School still had plenty of snow on the grounds, but showed improvement in clear parking lots and sidewalks.

Tomlinson told WMAR-2 News that her neighborhood in North Harford County is still a work in progress when it comes to cleanup.

“Our road is, but there’s some side roads that aren’t fully, aren’t done.”

While HCPS fully canceled classes, other districts like Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Anne Arundel County Public Schools opted for virtual learning.

Tomlinson believes Harford County should’ve done the same thing.

“I think it’s a little ridiculous that they’re the only one that doesn’t do it. I mean, now we’ve had five snow days, and it’s just adding on to June when they could’ve done virtual two days.”

According to the district's inclement weather calendar, school will now end on June 24th.

HCPS tells parents to anticipate schools to be open and accessible next week.

The district advises families to plan ahead for safe travel if sidewalks or routes near their homes have not yet been cleared.