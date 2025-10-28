Harford County BOE addresses transgender policy and political attire following student, parent complaints

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Transgender bathroom policies and political attire in schools were hot topics at the Harford County Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night.

"On September 30th, during dismissal, a teacher called out my sons in front of their classmates simply for wearing a shirt that says freedom. The teacher pressed them again and again, 'Do you know what that shirt means?" Sean Bryan said.

He called on the district to take accountability and make sure nothing like this ever happens again.

"Teachers are there to teach, not to embarrass students or inject their opinions in classrooms. Values are learned at home."

Currently, the district does not have any set guidelines on political attire, creating uncertainty following such incidents.

A 12-year-old seventh grader took the podium speaking of transgender policies at his middle school.

He said a transgender boy being able to use the boys' locker room and restrooms makes him uncomfortable.

"I have a hard enough time taking my shirt off at the pool and now my school is forcing me to strip down in front of girls who have free rein of the locker room," he said, "When I attempted to voice my concerns with the admin, I was told she wasn't comfortable having the conversation with me and even chuckled at the thought of my concerns."

Other community members addressed the board about diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"[Don't] put at risk the loss of federal funding by stopping all gender ideology, counseling, secrets from parents, SEL, DEI, social teaching."

While some board members skirted around responding to the issues brought up on Monday, Melissa Hahn addressed people's concerns directly.

"No student should be made uncomfortable for wearing a t-shirt that doesn't go against dress code, and no student should ever feel uncomfortable or unsafe in our locker rooms, classrooms, or bathrooms," Hahn said.

Board President Dr. Aaorn Poynton advises people to avoid misinformation on social media when it comes to the topics that were discussed.

In a statement from the district, a spokesperson said,

"In general, Harford County Public Schools follows all federal and state laws, as well as guidance from the Maryland State Department of Education, to ensure every student has access to a safe and supportive learning environment."

