Harford County ambulance involved in crash while transporting patient

BEL AIR, Md. — A multi-vehicle crash on US-1 (Belair Road) sent at least five people to the hospital.

It happened Tuesday around 8:22am near the Tollgate Road intersection in Bel Air.

Four vehicles were involved, including a Harford County ambulance.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said paramedics and a patient that was being transported in the ambulance were evaluated at an area hospital.

Everyone else was rescued without serious injury, allowing for a Maryland State Police helicopter to be called off from landing at the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.