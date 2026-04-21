Harford County 911 dispatcher who wished death on deputies during DUI stop sentenced to jail

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County 911 dispatcher has been ordered to serve 45 days behind bars.

Nadene Letonya Smith, 42 of Reisterstown, in January pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol and fleeing a police officer.

The initial traffic stop occurred back in November of 2025. Sentencing was last week.

It was Smith's interaction with deputies that caused a stir between the Harford County Sheriff's Office and County Executive Bob Cassilly.

Sheriff Jeff Gahler released portions of departmental camera footage showing Smith handcuffed in the backseat of a deputy's car going on a provocative rant telling them "I hope somebody blow your f*cking head off. That's why the f*ck nobody likes cops now."

Smith also made racial slurs towards the deputies, stating "That's why the F*ck I hate these Mexicans now, think they White. F*ck your mother, F*ck your abuela, F*ck all — everybody you love bi*ch."

Smith then spouted off antisemitic remarks about her own lawyer, calling him a "Jew bi*ch," who would "wear out" the deputies, presumably in court.

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The video led to Gahler calling for Smith's firing over concerns she could pose an officer safety risk in the future.

Cassilly defended Smith accusing Gahler of carrying out a "smear campaign."

The County Executive dismissed the Sheriff's concerns about Smith, saying she "does not, and never has, dispatched police."

Now that Smith has been convicted and sentenced, we've reached out to the Harford County Department of Emergency Services to confirm her employment status. We've yet to hear back.

As for Smith's sentence, the Harford County State's Attorney's Office called her behavior "egregious," justifying why she was given jail time despite having no criminal record.