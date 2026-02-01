Harford Sheriff battles County Executive over dispatcher video wishing violent death upon deputies

BEL AIR, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office and local Deputy Union is calling on the Cassilly Administration to fire an emergency dispatcher who was caught on video violently wishing harm on officers for arresting her back in November of 2025.

On January 29, 2026, Sheriff Jeff Gahler released portions of departmental camera footage showing Nadene Letonya Smith handcuffed in the backseat of a deputy's car after she'd allegedly been stopped for driving under the influence.

In the video, Smith goes on a provocative rant telling deputies "I hope somebody blow your f*cking head off. That's why the f*ck nobody likes cops now."

She's also heard making racial slurs towards the deputies, stating "That's why the F*ck I hate these Mexicans now, think they White. F*ck your mother, F*ck your abuela, F*ck all — everybody you love bi*ch."

Smith then spouts off antisemitic remarks about her own lawyer, calling him a "Jew bi*ch," who would "wear out" the deputies, presumably in court.

Gahler said he released the footage in response to County Executive Bob Cassilly who called the Sheriff and Union's tactics a "desperate and politically motivated attack, laden with falsehoods."

"Upon learning of the arrest in this case, we immediately began an investigation and repeatedly requested from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office the body cam evidence of her alleged incendiary comments to police," Cassilly said in defense of Smith. "Such evidence has been withheld from the county to this day. Instead, we now have a smear campaign attempting to derail our ongoing Human Resources investigation."

In his comments, Cassilly did acknowledge that Smith pleaded guilty to DUI and failure to stop for police.

"She placed herself on leave for six weeks. Her case was heard on January 21 and she is awaiting sentencing," Cassilly said.

Additionally, Cassilly seemed to push back on Gahler's concern that Smith could pose an officer safety risk, saying "[Smith] does not, and never has, dispatched police."

It's unclear what Cassilly will do now that the footage he claims was being withheld has been publicly released.

Below is a copy of the Union's letter to Cassilly, and a complaint against Smith filed by the Sheriff's Office with the Harford County Department of Emergency Services.

Harford County Deputy Sheriff's Union

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced in Harford County District Court on March 12, at 8:30am.