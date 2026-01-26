From Abingdon to Aberdeen, Harford County digs out of January storm

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County residents and crews spent the day digging out from the weekend's snowfall, with cleanup efforts continuing well into the evening as temperatures prepared to plunge.

Neighbors bundled up and grabbed their shovels to clear everything from parked cars to business storefronts.

"Our entire crews have been out, about 150 pieces in manpower altogether. And we've got about 1,078 miles of county road that have to be dealt with. So we're out there, we're fighting it, we're trying to do our best that we can in order to get those clear and safe for everyone," Joe Siemek, director of the Harford County Department of Public Works, told WMAR.

At Canton Car Wash in Abingdon, employees arrived early to begin the cleanup process. Alyssa Feist was among the crew clearing the snow.

"I'm a fan of it when it's not this chaotic, and once this is cleaned up I'll like it, but I do like the cold, so it's not that bad," Feist told WMAR-2 News.

Rick Ayers, Harford County director of public safety, credited residents for staying home during the worst of the weather.

"Actually, things have been pretty slow from a public safety perspective during the whole event. I think that's because our citizens have stayed home, stayed off the roads," Ayers said.

County crews worked to clear roads while conditions remained favorable, knowing that plunging temperatures later in the evening would make the job more difficult. The timing proved crucial as drivers reported that snow was moving well throughout the day.

Harford County schools will close on Tuesday.

