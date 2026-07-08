Fox tests positive for rabies in Bel Air; Harford County Health Department urges residents to take precautions

BEL AIR, Md. — A fox has tested positive for rabies in Bel Air on Wednesday per the Harford County Health Department.

Authorities say the fox, which was found around the 2500 block of Cullum Road in Bel Air, Maryland, may have exposed other people and pets in the surrounding area.

Officials state seeing a fox is not an emergency.

However, if anyone has been in contact with a fox in this area, they are urged to call the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300 for follow-up.

Below is a list of ways the Harford County Health Department suggests people can protect themselves along with their pets:

1) Always keep pets leashed when out for walks and closely monitored in the backyard.

2) All cats, dogs, and ferrets should remain up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations through their vet office or local rabies vaccination clinic.

3) Cover trash cans and do not leave pet food outside.

4) Avoid feeding, petting, or interacting with wildlife in any way.

5) Notify Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505 if you observe a stray animal showing abnormal behaviors such as excessive affection, aggression, lethargy, or disorientation.