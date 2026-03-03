Former Harford County detective sentenced for sexually exploiting children

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A former Harford County Sheriff's Office detective has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for sexually exploiting two children.

Ryan Hall, 51, who pled guilty to these charges in December, must also register as a sex offender for life.

Hall served as a detective for almost 30 years and sexually abused two minor children for at least three years.

He was initially hit with state charges in October 2024.

Officials say Hall sexually exploited the two minor children by capturing explicit images and videos of them by using a camera inside his bathroom.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office Ryan Christopher Hall

The victim who first discovered the bathroom camera, recalled Hall sexually abusing them between the ages of 10 and 12-years old.

The second victim also remembered Hall abusing them starting at age 10.

Other files seized by police depicted random girls as young as 4-years-old, unrelated to Hall.

Police noted that Hall confessed to watching child porn since 2008.