Ex Harford County Sheriff's detective pleads guilty to hiding cameras, taping child sexual abuse

WOODBINE, Md. — A former Harford County Sheriff's Office detective has pleaded guilty to federal child sex abuse charges.

Ryan Christopher Hall, 50, was initially hit with state charges in October 2024.

At the time, Carroll County prosecutors recovered more than 1,000 sexually explicit files of two children related to Hall, some of when they were underage.

Hall, who spent 27-years with the Sheriff's Office, and was last assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit, reportedly admitted to personally installing the cameras inside his home bathroom.

The superseding federal indictment, however, specifically involves multiple videos between 2017 and 2024.

Both victims are now in their 20s.

The victim who first discovered the bathroom camera, recalled Hall sexually abusing them between the ages of 10 and 12-years old.

The second victim also remembered Hall abusing them starting at age 10.

Other files seized by police depicted random girls as young as 4-years-old, unrelated to Hall.

Police noted that Hall confessed to watching child porn since 2008.

Hall now faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years behind bars, and possibly up to 30 years for each count.

He will also be required to register as a life-time sex offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 3, 2026.

