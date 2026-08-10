Conrad's Seafood Restaurant in Abingdon to remain open following Sunday evening fire

ABINGDON, Md. — A Harford County restaurant caught fire on Sunday night.

Around 11pm smoke was spotted coming from the roof of Conrad's Seafood Restaurant on Merchant Boulevard.

Crews from Abingdon and Joppa Magnolia Fire Companies responded and quickly extinguished the flames.

Luckily no one was injured.

While the fire did leave some minor damage, Conrad's is opening Monday at its normally scheduled time of 11am.

Here's what happened, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

"We experienced a minor issue involving the flue from our boiler that resulted in a small fire. Out of an abundance of caution, the fire department was called and the situation was quickly handled. Most importantly, everyone is safe, there was minor damage, and business will resume as normal today."