Harford Sheriff's detective admits to installing hidden cameras, sexually abusing minors

WOODBINE, Md. — A veteran Harford County Sheriff's deputy faces a slew of child sex abuse charges.

Ryan Christopher Hall, 50, was arrested Tuesday, after a now 22-year-old family member found a camera hidden inside the vent of her home bathroom in Woodbine.

The 27-year detective was assigned to the Harford Sheriff's Domestic Violence Unit, but is now suspended without pay.

Carroll County prosecutors say they recovered more than 1,000 sexually explicit files, some dating back to 2012, when they were underage.

Hall reportedly admitted to personally installing the cameras inside the bathroom.

"I did put [the cameras] there because I have a problem," Hall told investigators, according to charging documents.

He confessed to watching child porn since 2008.

Others files seized by police depicted random girls as young as 4-years-old, who have no relation to Hall.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office Ryan Christopher Hall

The family member who first discovered the bathroom camera, recalled Hall sexually abusing her when she was 10 to 12-years old.

"One of these incidents lasted so long that she remembers a movie starting and ending prior to him ending the abuse," detectives wrote in charging documents.

A 21-year-old family member, who is now in the U.S. Air Force, also remembers being abused by Hall starting at 10 years old.

"When I asked Ryan about this, he acknowledged that it happened," investigators wrote in charging documents.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler reacted to the disturbing allegations by issuing this statement.

"At this time, we have no information that these crimes were committed with the use of HCSO equipment or during the course of Hall’s on duty hours," said Gahler. "I find it both personally and professionally disappointing that someone within our ranks would break that trust and be accused of such heinous acts and crimes. My thoughts go out to the victims in this case."

Anyone with more information about this case can call detective Jacob Street at 410-386-3640.