BEL AIR, Md. — It’s her primary link to the outside world, a Harford Transit LINK bus, that picks up people at the Harford Senior Housing independent living center in Bel Air three times per day, Monday through Friday, but 70-year-old Georgia Malveaux says that’s not enough.

“A lot of people that I have spoken to have voiced to me that they have activities they would like to attend on the weekend and other times and I, myself, am one,” said Malveaux.

The Harford Transit LINK advertises that it runs 12 buses like this one and operates some seven fixed routes.

Enriching life through public transit Enriching life through public transit

It now provides in excess of 400,000 rides per year connecting communities from Aberdeen and Abingdon to Bel Air and Edgewood; Havre de Grace and Joppatowne to Rerryman and Riverside, and Malveaux is actually one of its biggest fans.

“I just want to commend LINK for their service to all of us,” Malveaux told us.

“So you like the service, you’d just like to see more of it?”

“Right. Right.”

In pursuing the retiree’s quest for more service, we found the affordable fares offered to riders, including discounts for seniors only pay four percent of the service’s costs, and they’re almost entirely funded by federal and state money.

Limited budgets at virtually every level make expanded service highly unlikely, but you can’t blame Malveaux for trying.

The former school board member who finished in the top ten in her class in business college and served as nurse before a tumor cut her work life short, just wants to make the most of her retirement as well.

“I’d just like to do more things,” said Malveaux, “Have more things to do in life than just get up and, you know, eat, sleep and, you know, whatever. There’s more to life than that.”