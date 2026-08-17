Driver sentenced to 3 years in prison in crash involving school bus that killed Harford County student

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey announced Monday that a driver involved in a school bus crash that killed one teen and severely injured another in September 2025 has been sentenced to three years in prison.

John Anthony Gaeta, 39, was found guilty of criminally negligent manslaughter on June 26.

On September 18, 2025, 17-year-old Zachary Griffin was stopped on northbound Route 543, attempting to make a left turn onto Crescent Knoll Drive. At the time, 16-year-old Blake Elliott was in the passenger seat.

Related: Man indicted on negligent vehicular manslaughter for crash that led to teen's death

Investigators found that Gaeta was driving northbound on Route 543 and failed to avoid colliding with Griffin's car, pushing it into the southbound lane where it was then struck by a school bus.

Griffin and Elliott were trapped in the car following the collision. Authorities extricated Griffin first and took him to Shock Trauma, where he would eventually spend 11 days recovering from serious injuries.

Elliott was taken by ambulance to an area medical center, where she later died.

More: Harford County mourns 16-Year-Old killed in tragic crash, 17-year-old injured

Harford County Crash Team investigators found there was no pre-impact braking from Gaeta. In the five seconds before the collision, he did not use his brakes or steer his vehicle whatsoever.

Phone records show that Gaeta began using his phone after leaving work that afternoon at the Arena Club, using three apps: Her A.I., Instagram, and Chess.com.

Police say he used these apps for the entire drive until 38 seconds before the collision, when the last app closed. His phone was also still unlocked with the screen illuminated at the time of the crash.

Read: Phone records show driver used apps before crash that killed C. Milton Wright Student

During sentencing on Monday, victim impact statements were given by Griffin and his mother, along with Elliott's parents, sister, and two aunts.

Elliott is remembered as a "cherished young member of the Harford County community."

A statement from State's Attorney Healey can be read below: