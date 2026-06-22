Dr. Dyann Mack becomes first Black superintendent and first HCPS grad to lead Harford County Public Schools

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — It's officially official!

Dr. Dyann Mack is now the superintendent of Harford County Public Schools (HCPS), according to officials.

Dr. Mack's signing is historical in a few ways. She is the first Harford County Public Schools grad to return as superintendent.

She is the first Joppatowne High School grad to serve in the role, and she is the first Black superintendent in HCPS history.

“Her leadership reflects a deep understanding of our schools, our students, and our community. We are proud to welcome her into this role and confident in her vision for the future of Harford County Public Schools,” says Board of Education President Lauren Paige.

Those working close to Dr. Mack say since she assumed the role of interim superintendent in January 2026, she has led with a "thoughtful, experienced, and student-centered" approach.

“It is an incredible honor to serve as Superintendent of the school system that helped shape me,” says Dr. Mack.

“I am deeply grateful to the board for their trust and to this community for its support. Together, we will continue to build on our successes and ensure every student is Ready by Design.”

Dr. Mack will begin her tenure July 1, 2026, as superintendent under the newly signed contract, working in partnership with the Board of Education, HCPS staff, students, families, and the broader community to advance the district’s mission and goals.

