Downtown Aberdeen brewery to open December 3

ABERDEEN, Md. — Three longtime friends from Harford County are preparing to open Watchtower Brewing in downtown Aberdeen, marking a significant step in the city's revitalization efforts.

Joe Fino, Frank Young and George Handlin have transformed a former dry cleaner next to Festival Park into a brewery that will serve as part of Aberdeen's broader plan to attract new businesses and breathe new life into the downtown area.

The trio is preparing to open their doors Wednesday, Dec. 3, after working closely with city officials to make their dream a reality. On Friday evening, they hosted an 'open house' for folks in Aberdeen to enjoy a sneak preview.

"It's an incredible feeling. Just being a part of this community now, we're ingrained in it," Fino said. "Just working hand in hand with the city council, with the mayor, everyone around Aberdeen is so excited. It's just amazing to be a part of it. Now it's coming to fruition, it's great that it's here."

The brewery represents more than just a new business for the friends – it's a passion project they hope will help serve as a catalyst for downtown Aberdeen's rebirth. The location next to Festival Park positions Watchtower Brewing as part of the city's strategic efforts to create a more vibrant downtown district.

The friends are excited to be stewards in Aberdeen's transformation, working alongside city leadership to create the kind of community gathering place that can anchor further development and investment in the area.

