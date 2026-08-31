Dead puppies discovered in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A woman walking her dog along a path just off the 1600 block of Harford Square Drive first spotted the covered crate along Barbara Partin’s backyard fence on Saturday, August 22nd, and her son looked inside to find a pair of dead puppies.

“He said they weren’t newborn, but they were maybe four to six weeks,” Partin told us.

“And any idea how they died?” we asked.

“We don’t have a clue,” Partin replied. “Like I told the other lady, it’s really dark back there at night, so they could have come from anywhere at any time during the night and put it back there.”

The small breed terriers, a male and a female, had no identification, although one was wearing a multi-colored collar with pink clasps.

“People’s hearts go out when they see pets in this condition, just so cruelly discarded,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, “and we don’t know what caused these pets to pass away, to die, but that’s part of what we want to talk to the person responsible for them.”

For her part, Partin speculates the puppies may have been leftovers from a litter the owner couldn’t find homes for, but to let them die?

“I can’t imagine that somebody would let them starve to death and then get rid of them,” said Partin. “You know what I mean? I don’t know what to think. How they did it.”

If you happened to have seen anything that seemed suspicious in the area or if you know where these animals came from, you’re asked to call Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505.