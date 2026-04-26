D.C. Police supervisor busted in Harford County for allegedly soliciting child sex on Reddit

BEL AIR, Md. — We're learning more about a Harford County Sheriff's Office undercover sex sting that busted a Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police lieutenant.

Matthew N. Mahl, 47 of La Plata, Maryland, is being charged with felony sexual solicitation of a minor.

WMAR-2 News obtained charging documents to learn more about what led to his arrest.

Back in March a detective was doing an undercover operation online in search of child sex predators.

The detective flagged a Reddit post in a subforum titled "GayYoungOldDating."

A profile called "Introverted42" allegedly wrote a post saying "older bear/chub guy in Maryland looking for younger to get to know."

"Introverted42" was later identified as Mahl.

The undercover detective first reached out to Mahl under the guise of "Nate," a 15-year-old high school sophomore from Harford County.

Both exchanged photos, with Mahl allegedly sending one of himself in uniform.

As their conversation carried on, Mahl began talking about sex with the detective, under the assumption he was 15.

Mahl later sent nude photos of himself to the detective from his work office.

Charging documents detail how Mahl knew of the age gap, once wishing it was February 11, 2027, the date in which "Nate" would've turned 16.

Mahl also appeared to be aware of wrongdoing as he reportedly told "Nate," "I have it all to lose."

On another occasion Mahl warned he could get in trouble but assured "Nate" he couldn't because he was a child.

It was April 3 when Mahl allegedly asked "Nate" to send nude photos, prompting child sexual solicitation charges to be filed against him.

RELATED: D.C. Metropolitan Police lieutenant arrested in Harford County on child sex solicitation charges

Mahl has been with the Metropolitan Police Department for 23 years.

He supervised the special events section, providing security for a variety of high profile events such as presidential escorts.

Mahl is currently being held without bail and due in Harford District Court for a preliminary hearing on May 15.

The Metropolitan Police Department tells WMAR-2 News they were unaware of any investigation until Mahl was arrested.

He's since been placed on administrative leave.

"The allegations in this case are extremely disturbing, and in direct contrast to the values of the Metropolitan Police Department," a statement provided to WMAR-2 News reads. "MPD’s Internal Affairs Division will investigate violations of MPD policy once the criminal investigation concludes."

