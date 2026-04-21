D.C. Metropolitan Police lieutenant arrested in Harford County on child sex solicitation charges

BEL AIR, Md. — A Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police lieutenant has been arrested in Harford County.

Maryland court records show 47-year-old Matthew N. Mahl being charged with felony sexual solicitation of a minor.

The alleged incident occurred on April 14.

Mahl is currently being held without bail and due in Harford District Court for a preliminary hearing on May 15.

The Metropolitan Police Department tells WMAR-2 News they were unaware of any investigation until Mahl was arrested.

He's since been placed on administrative leave.

"The allegations in this case are extremely disturbing, and in direct contrast to the values of the Metropolitan Police Department," a statement provided to WMAR-2 News reads. "MPD’s Internal Affairs Division will investigate violations of MPD policy once the criminal investigation concludes."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.