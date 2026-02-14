HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The saying "walking on thin ice" became all too real and dangerous for two people in Joppatowne Friday afternoon.

The Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company posted on social media that two people fell through the ice on Gunpowder River at Mariner Point Park.

Neighbor Gordon Porter told WMAR-2 News that he had seen them walking on the ice many times before.

Crews rescue two people who fell through ice on Gunpowder River Crews rescue two people who fell through ice on Gunpowder River

"They've been walking straight down this way and then fishing, so I guess because the ice was pretty thawed today, they fell in," Porter said.

He recalled seeing the emergency response unfold.

"I was on my way home from work today and saw a helicopter come in. I opened up a helicopter tracking app and saw it came from Martin State, so I knew they were bringing in some kind of medical assistance."

Officials say crews successfully rescued both people around 4:15 p.m. They were quickly evaluated by EMS.

Multiple agencies responded to the rescue, including Harford County EMS and the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Lieutenant April Sharpeta said the situation serves as a lesson about how unforgiving water and ice can be.

"It can be very tempting. I suggest the only ice you get on is at ice rinks," she said.

Fluctuating temperatures cause ice to melt and refreeze, creating dangerous conditions.

"Although the ice appears frozen on top, there's still plenty of water moving below it. So there's no guarantee that what you're standing on will be solid enough to hold you," Sharpeta explained.

If you fall through ice, hypothermia sets in quickly.

"We just had the polar bear plunge recently. I believe the temperatures that day meant they were suggesting people only go up to their knees, and that was just for about 10 minutes outside. Now imagine being completely wet in those conditions."

While she doesn't recommend anyone venture onto ice under any circumstances, Sharpeta said if you do fall in, immediately call 911.

She added that if you're trying to get yourself out, it's best to spread your arms and legs as far apart as possible and try to inch your way to safety.