BEL AIR, Md. — What was once a sidewalk is reduced to rubble.



A partial demolition of the former Macy’s site will clear the way for another phase of the Harford Mall redevelopment that will include a 35,000 square-foot Whole Foods, a Shake Shack and a host of luxury boutiques.



Angela Rose is the president and CEO of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce.



Clearing the way for a new Harford Mall

Clearing the way for a new Harford Mall

“It’s a great up use of this space that will bring in a better tax base for the Town of Bel Air and the county and opportunities for our small businesses,” said Rose, “You see several small businesses that will be coming in and able to offer that Mom & Pop feel with that mixed use space that they haven’t been able to do so far.”

Other developments on the mall’s site include the Shops at Harford where the former Sears store was located and work will begin this fall on a residential element, which will include 249 multi-family units.



The projects have not come without controversy.

“As a resident of Harford County who lives right down the street and the concerns about traffic and stretching of infrastructure with emergency services, I get it,” said Rose, “I’ve had those same concerns and with living down the street, I will be affected going to the office everyday with some increased traffic, but I look at the long picture.”



A picture, which will include a vibrant new retail landscape mixed with residents and green space.

“There are growing pains in any type of project and change is hard, but having such a large space that needs to be utilized and can be a gem and a showcase of Harford County, it makes sense for this project,” added Rose.

Change, of course, will take time with the new businesses associated with this new phase of the redevelopment not scheduled to open until the spring of 2028.

