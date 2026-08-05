EDGEWOOD, Md. — A rescue call of a different kind from a townhouse in the 1600 block of Meadowood Court in Edgewood.

“The only thing I saw when I first got here was the ceiling had fell in; had a lot of blown-in insulation; not sure if it came from some sort of water intrusion from the roof,” said Dawaun Jones, a restoration worker.

Ceiling collapse in Edgewood Ceiling collapse in Edgewood

When rescue crews responded to the scene, they discovered a couple had been lying in bed watching television when the ceiling in their upstairs bedroom gave way, crashing down on them.

First responders with the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company say they transported two victims from the scene---a female who had trouble breathing and a male who had an ankle injury.

The pair certainly were fortunate considering the weight of the Sheetrock that fell.

“We’re using our Shop Vac up there right now doing it. Doing our thing,” said Markeith Cofield, as he worked on cleanup inside the townhouse, “We’ve got to put the PPE on soon, because we didn’t know it was that much, but it’s a lot.”

The professionals say if there’s any lesson to be learned from the incident, it’s one focused on prevention.

“Homeowners should just keep up on their roof maintenance,” advised Jones, “Check for any leaks. Anything like that, and there’s like 75 to 90 percent of the roof that fell in.”