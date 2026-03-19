Burton's Grill and Bar to open new allergy-conscious restaurant in Bel Air's Tollgate Plaza in April

Bel Air is getting a new restaurant option off Belair Rd in Tollgate Plaza. It is past the Wells Fargo in view of the Aldi across the street.

WATCH: New allergy-conscious restaurant Burton's Grill and Bar opening in Bel Air New allergy-conscious restaurant Burton's Grill and Bar opening in Bel Air

The restaurant is on track to open in mid-April. Progress updates can be found on their website here: https://burtonsgrill.com/locations/md/bel-air/

This is the 3rd location in Maryland and features an all-day menu with made-from-scratch American cuisine.

John Haggai, president and CEO, tells us he created the chain twenty years ago with a focus on clean, allergy-conscious fare.

"If you make a commitment to that, you've got to be serious about that commitment," says John.

"People choose Burton’s because they trust us, they rely on us, and it's a consistent place. Especially if you have a food allergy or food sensitivity, families trust us.”

Being a New England-based company, the menu features seafood items like crab-encrusted haddock and lobster rolls.

You can also get a NY strip steak or seafood salad and firecracker shrimp.

They take food quality seriously. John said they have color-coded kitchen tools to help ensure high-quality food safety.

“Protocols and the awareness on the training is pretty rigorous," says John.

"You have to go through rigorous training and allergy training, allergy certifications. And depending on the level of severity of the allergy, obviously we take that into consideration. Protocols in the back are going to be much different. There's different food stations and colored cutting boards and tongs and equipment to make sure that cross-contamination does not exist in that environment because it's very important; if someone has a dairy allergy, you don't want to contaminate that with something else on a cheeseburger or a hamburger on the grill."

John also said the vibe in the space will be casually upscale.

When we stopped by, muralists from Thicket Design in Richmond, VA, were working on a flora and fauna theme wall in the main dining room.