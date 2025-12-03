Brewery opens in Aberdeen, part of effort to breathe new life into downtown

ABERDEEN, Md. — Three Harford County friends have opened Watchtower Brewing Company in Aberdeen, marking the first brewery in the city and serving as part of a larger effort to revitalize the downtown area.

The brewery officially opened Tuesday evening following a ribbon-cutting ceremony that drew elected leaders, business leaders and the Aberdeen High School band in a show of community support for the new small business.

"Today feels pretty amazing, and because it's about more than watchtower, it's about Aberdeen," said Joe Fino, Watchtower Brewing co-founder.

"It's been great to be a part of the growth of downtown, and it's really nice to be able to give back to the community," he added.

READ MORE: Harford County friends plan to reinvigorate Aberdeen with downtown brewery

The City of Aberdeen serves as the landlord for the brewery, demonstrating the local investment in the business's success as part of broader downtown development efforts.

The brewery is right next to Festival Park, and a new walkway will take folks from the park to the city's main street, West Bel Air Avenue.

"Seeing people enjoy the beer and just enjoy the fellowship, just makes me really happy," Frank Young, one of the co-founders, told WMAR-2 News. "Just happy and proud of what we've been able to build."

The owners have stated their goal is to build community "pint by pint" through their new establishment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.