Bodycam footage captures Aberdeen police helping geese safely cross highway

ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen police have released body camera footage of an unusual rescue Tuesday morning.

Officer Buettner and several good samaritans came together on I-95 to help a family of geese safely get off the highway.

In the video, people can be seen walking the geese to safety on the side of the road.

"Thanks to their quick thinking teamwork, the family was safely guided away from danger. A great example of our community looking out for all who share the road, even the ones with wings," the Aberdeen Police Department posted on Facebook.