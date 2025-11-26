Bel Air small business banking on Small Business Saturday success

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — At a time of economic uncertainty in our area, one small business in Bel Air is relying on Small Business Saturday more than ever.

With scarves, gloves, and clothes galore, Amanda Goddard says her store, Boutique 44 in Bel Air, is ready for Small Business Saturday.

"Our small business Saturday is always jam-packed with special door busters. We'll have other items with percentages off, but some major door busters," Goddard said.

The boutique will be releasing new items on Friday and Saturday, then extend operating hours on Saturday to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Goddard said it's usually their busiest day of the year.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, small business owners estimate the day will generate 20% of their annual sales.

The Chamber also states 86% of consumers say they plan to shop small this holiday season.

But Goddard knows that money has been tight for many people in the area,

"This year, most importantly, just with everything going on with the economy, it is so important to shop small. This has been a really tough year for a lot of retailers, and I need to have an amazing Christmas season just like so many of the other local businesses out there."

She told WMAR 2 News that stereotypes surrounding boutiques have also been hard on the business.

"Some things that are stopping them [customers] might be they're afraid it might be too expensive, or the sizing might not be ok. We sell everything extra small to extra large, and we try to keep our pricing really moderate."

She said if you buy one gift locally, that's going to change the community as a whole:

"Somebody spends their money here, then I have Shelby, my employee, with go over and she'll spend money at John's on Main just to get something for her husband, and it just feeds all the way through the community."

To commemorate the 16th Small Business Saturday, American Express is partnering with Main Street America to launch a $5 million small business grant.