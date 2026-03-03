Bel Air singer advances to top 30 on American Idol as community supports

As Brooks Rosser sings his way through Hollywood, he’s got a strong support system at home in Bel Air.

The songbird from Bel Air, Brooks Rosser, is one step closer to becoming America’s favorite singer, advancing to the top 30 on American Idol.

When Rosser’s grandmother began to show signs of dementia, Brooks turned to music to help her and him find their words.

“He’s killing it, it just came out of nowhere. What he did for Stevie’s grandmother and my mother was just unforgettable," his uncle Stephen Lutchie said.

That music carried him to American Idol, with the Bel Air community supporting him every step of the way.

Monday night, Looney’s Pub in Bel Air held a watch party.

Cheers rang out around the bar as he solidified his spot in the top 30.

Waitress Kendra Troll told WMAR-2 News that his talent is shining a bright light on the city.

“It’s so weird seeing Bel Air, Maryland, and seeing it all over the TV show, and he’s gained thousands of followers, and so much attention truly because of his voice, and it’s very touching and nice," Troll said.

He wasn’t the only Marylander to make it through; Rae Boyd from Fredrick also landed a spot after her rendition of Stone Cold by Demi Lovato.

Rosser’s cousin Stevie said this is just the beginning.

“He is a stellar kid, stellar performer obviously, and I am super excited to see what happens, whether it’s American Idol or wherever he goes, which I think he’s gonna go far," he said.

American Idol continues next Monday on ABC.