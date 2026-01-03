Bel Air restaurant hosts fundraiser for family that lost everything in a house fire

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The holidays have been rough for a Bel Air family after they lost their home and dogs to a fire on Christmas Eve.

Now the community is rallying to help them get back on their feet.

Emilee Axelsson was in church on Christmas Eve when her family's home went up in flames. The fire was accidental, started by the lights on their Christmas tree.

The family lost their entire home, but that's not their main focus right now.

Fallston restaurant leads community support for fire victims still searching for pets Fallston restaurant leads community support for fire victims searching for pets

"We haven't even thought about losing the house because we're so worried about losing the dogs. That's our main concern," Axelsson said.

A neighbor saved one of their dogs, but another unfortunately died in the fire. Two others, Teddy and Mac, escaped during the fire and have been missing ever since.

LeeAnne Axelsson said that's the hardest part of the whole ordeal.

"If someone does have them, we really need to get them back because we can't move on without knowing where they are. It's been very hard," she said.

Friday night, the community showed them they're not alone. Fallston Barrel House donated a portion of all restaurant sales from Thursday and Friday to the family.

"Whenever we have this kind of opportunity, we jump at it. We want to be there," said Manager Joshua Ruszczewski.

Ruszczewski told WMAR-2 News that the community response was swift.

"It hit us like a tsunami," he said. "It was table after table asking, 'Hey, is this going toward the Hardin-Axelsson family, or do we have to say something?'"

LeeAnne said the support has been overwhelming.

"Seeing how everybody has — everything that everybody's doing — like the whole community is collectively working together, helping us with a fundraiser to put our house back together and looking for the animals. You would be amazed at how many people stepped up to the plate."

They've made shelters out of totes in the surrounding areas for their dogs. Neighbors have called in possible sightings, but no confirmed photos yet.

"You're being asked to please not call their names, and if you do happen to see them, squat down to the ground and sit on your butt so you're down at their level."

If you see any of their missing dogs, call 443-695-3234 or 443-528-9177.