Bel Air neighbors set to get long awaited speed hump

BEL AIR, Md. — Some Bel Air neighbors are breathing a sigh of relief after a years-long process to improve safety in their neighborhood makes headway.

People living on a portion of East Broadway in Bel Air said that drivers speeding on their street has become an unfortunate norm.

"I see them go so fast around the corner that they can't get back in the lane. We've had cars that have been hit. The joke of one of my friends is, "How do you get rid of a car if it isn't good? you wanna get rid of it, but you can't sell it?" Park it on Broadway," Denise Sennett said.

Denise and Keri Lowery told WMAR 2 News that the town gave them a petition for a speed hump, which a majority of neighbors signed back in 2023.

However, the project was stopped last second because of traffic safety figures from the police department, leaving the final decision up to the Board of Town Commissioners Monday night.

Although two commissioners voted against the hump, saying it didn't meet the criteria of the neighborhood traffic management program, three others said they have to follow through on the promise the town made to the residents.

"I'm really grateful tonight that the commissioners came through for us because this decision was the ethically right decision and the legally right decision based on everything we've been through, and it was the safest decision," Lowrey said.

She said they need the speed hump now more than ever.

"There is a new development being built [nearby] for 55 and older; it's a massive development. And we are about to have all of that traffic come onto our road; everybody is aware of it. So now more than ever, this is important."

But Denise told us it's not over just yet.

"The first thing is gonna be getting a date, When? When?"

WMAR 2 News reached out to the town's Director of Administration, asking what the next steps would be after the vote, but hasn't heard back yet.

