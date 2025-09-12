Bel Air neighbors hold vigil for peace following recent events

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Neighbors in Bel Air came together for a candlelight vigil at Cedar Lane Regional Park to stand for peace and reflect on recent events in their community.

The gathering brought residents together to light candles, share their thoughts and pray as a unified community during a time of reflection.

"We as free Americans have the right to speak our mind, to empower our community and our children of what freedom is all about from what our forefathers fought for," one attendee said. "God bless Charlie and his family and his beautiful little girls."

The vigil provided a space for neighbors to come together and demonstrate solidarity while honoring the principles of freedom and community support.

