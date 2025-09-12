Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionHarford County

Actions

Bel Air neighbors hold vigil for peace following recent events

Bel Air neighbors hold vigil for peace following recent events
Felix Abeson
Bel Air neighbors hold vigil for peace following recent events
Bel Air neighbors hold vigil for peace following recent events
Posted

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Neighbors in Bel Air came together for a candlelight vigil at Cedar Lane Regional Park to stand for peace and reflect on recent events in their community.

WATCH: Bel Air community gathers for candlelight vigil at Cedar Lane Park

Bel Air neighbors hold vigil for peace following recent events

The gathering brought residents together to light candles, share their thoughts and pray as a unified community during a time of reflection.

"We as free Americans have the right to speak our mind, to empower our community and our children of what freedom is all about from what our forefathers fought for," one attendee said. "God bless Charlie and his family and his beautiful little girls."

The vigil provided a space for neighbors to come together and demonstrate solidarity while honoring the principles of freedom and community support.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR