Baltimore-area men charged in Aberdeen sexual assault of minor

ABERDEEN, Md. — Two Baltimore-area men are in police custody following a reported sexual assault of a juvenile in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen police officers arrested Jeofredo Andason Santos Bernal, 24, of Parkville, and Miguel De Jesus Pineda Lopez, 27, of Baltimore, in connection with the incident.

Aberdeen Police Department

On May 9 at 2:18 p.m., officers encountered a juvenile in distress outside a motel in the 900 block of Hospitality Way.

Police say officers spoke with the juvenile and recognized indicators that they may have been the victim of a violent crime.

Bernal and Lopez were later identified as suspects during the investigation and were arrested after a traffic stop in Aberdeen.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and recovered additional evidence, including a handgun believed to have been used during the assault.

Police say both Bernal and Lopez have been charged with multiple felony offenses, including rape and related crimes involving the use of a dangerous weapon.

The investigation remains active, and police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-272-2121 and follow these steps when calling: