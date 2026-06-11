Back Nine Golf to open indoor simulator facility in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — A new business in Bel Air is giving local golfers the chance to practice and play on simulated courses regardless of weather conditions.

The Back Nine Golf Bel Air is an indoor golf simulator located in the Amyclae Business Center, in the same plaza as Lib's Grill of Bel Air. The business offers 24/7 access so golfers can play whenever it is convenient for them.

A Facebook post for the business says it's coming soon, but it did not give an exact date.

This is the fifth location in Maryland with others in Crofton, Eldersburg, Towson, and White Marsh.