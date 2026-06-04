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Aberdeen woman sent to federal prison for using app to livestream sex with children

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ABERDEEN, Md. — An Aberdeen woman will spend more than 17 years in federal prison for using a messaging app to sell child porn.

The DOJ says Ashley Graybeal, 27, launched a Kik account to send sexually explicit photos of at least two children to other users.

She also offered to have sex with those children via livestream, for those willing to pay.

Graybeal used a banking app to make the transactions.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children eventually got hold of the pictures, and alerted law enforcement.

Both children have since been rescued.

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