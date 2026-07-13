Aberdeen man accused of harassing, threatening SCOTUS officer

BALTIMORE — An Aberdeen man has been federally indicted for allegedly harassing and threatening violence on a government official.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Daniel Amos repeatedly called an unnamed law enforcement officer who works for the United States Supreme Court.

According to the Department of Justice the calls were made over a two year period from April 2024 to April 2026.

"Through Amos’s threats, he intended to impede, intimidate, and interfere with [the officer's] ability to perform his official job duties," a DOJ release states. "Amos also intended to retaliate against [him] for performing his official duties."

It unclear whether Amos and the officer had any sort of relationship.

Specifics on how or why Amos planned to retaliate against the officer weren't immediately known.

If convicted, Amos could face more than 15 years behind bars.

