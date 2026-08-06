'A special kid': Family of Edgewood teen struck, killed by car while changing tire on 695 starts GoFundMe

The family of a teenager who was struck and killed by a car in Towson has started a GoFundMe to cover funeral and memorial costs.

The tragedy occurred Sunday in the area of the outer loop of I-695 east of southbound I-83.

Troopers responded to the area following reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

RELATED: Edgewood teen struck, killed while changing tire on I-695 in Towson

According to investigators, the victim—whom the fundraiser identifies as Byren—was attempting to change the tire of a Lexus IS in the far right lane after it became inoperable.

At that time, for unknown reasons, a Honda Accord struck the rear driver's side of the Lexus and then hit Byren.

Police believe the Lexus' hazard lights were activated at the time of the collision.

The victim died as a result of the collision. The driver of the Lexus, identified as Kyeahle Lamerah Armstead, 18, of Baltimore, Maryland, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities say the driver of the Honda Accord remained at the scene.

Described as a "special kid," the organizer of the fundraiser said Byren was wise beyond his years, adding that he had a passion for rapping and cutting hair.

"Byren always knew he was going to open a barbershop, and you couldn't tell him anything different. His dreams and determination made him a bright light in our family, and his loss is something we're struggling to come to terms with," the organizer said.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will cover funeral arrangements, church services, and memorial expenses.