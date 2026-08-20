HARFORD COUNTY, — For three decades, Ballet Chesapeake has helped young dancers develop their craft while creating a community that many students describe as a second home.

Ballet Chesapeake celebrates its 30th season of dance, excellence and community Ballet Chesapeake celebrates its 30th season of dance, excellence and community

As the nonprofit organization begins its 30th anniversary season, current students, alumni and instructors are reflecting on a legacy that extends far beyond the dance studio.

Among them is longtime student Mallory Jennings, who joined Ballet Chesapeake as a two-year-old.

"It's amazing. I love performing so much," Jennings said. "All the opportunities we get to perform here, it's so nice. Just getting to do it with everyone else here too, it's such a good experience."

Ballet Chesapeake's pre-professional program emphasizes both technical training and artistry, helping students prepare for future opportunities in dance and beyond.

"It's just such a professional environment, and it's set me up really well to go into dance in my future," Jennings said. "Going into like musical theatre or Disney would be one of the goals."

Executive Director and Principal Kait Weber says they're planning an alumni event for March.

"We have kids dancing in professional companies across the nation right now," Weber said. "We've seen people go into directorship, and also neuroscientists, biology majors, doing things I could never imagine."

Taylor Epps Ballet Chesapeake dancers rehearshing

Weber, who has been with Ballet Chesapeake for 17 years, said the organization's mission is to help shape dancers in every way.

"We work very hard in building their confidence in and outside of the studio and time management skills, all these life skills they're learning because of the discipline inside these walls that takes them far," she said.

As a nonprofit organization, Ballet Chesapeake also works to make dance more accessible.

"There are so many communities right around here in Harford County that don't get access to those arts, so we're going into schools," Weber said. "All these events are free so kids can come and ask dancers questions. We offer huge scholarship programs because we want everyone to be able to dance if they want to."

For students Johanna Tessmer and Kaedence McEndree, Ballet Chesapeake has become much more than a place to learn dance.

"I've found my new family here, and all my new friends here, and everyone's just super kind," Tessmer said.

McEndree said dancing has helped her become more confident.

Taylor Epps Kaedence and her fellow dancers

"I've gained way more confidence since I've been dancing here, and being more comfortable in my own body," she said. "It's taught me a lot and to go out and be myself."

As Ballet Chesapeake celebrates its 30th anniversary season, leaders say they remain committed to artistic excellence while fostering a supportive environment for future generations of dancers.

"Having to develop this skill that is not meant for your body to be doing, it forms your brain in such an interesting way and gives you the ability to do basically anything," she said.

The next opportunity to see Ballet Chesapeake dancers perform will be during the organization's production of "The Nutcracker" at Towson University in December.

For more information about upcoming performances and programs, click here.