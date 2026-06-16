HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — 2 adults and a baby have been displaced after a house fire in Harford County.

Fallston Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company 2 adults and a baby displaced after house fire in Kingsville

The fire happened in the 2400 block of Whitt Road in Kingsville.

According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, a female inside the home heard the smoke alarm and went to the living room, seeing smoke.

She then saw the source of the flames was coming from the garage, which was attached to the home.

She closed the door and escaped with her infant son. She called 911.

Officials say with her closing the door, she helped contain the majority of the fire to the garage.

Investigators continue to examine all accidental causes, including an unspecified electrical failure or failure of lithium-ion batteries, which cannot be ruled out.

Authorities say $250,000 of damages occurred as a result of the fire.