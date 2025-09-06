Woman arrested for allegedly vandalizing multiple buildings including a school

TALBOT COUNTY, Md. — An Easton woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly vandalizing multiple buildings on the Eastern Shore.

Sian Radaskiewicz-King, 32, has been charged with malicious destruction of property, use of a hate symbol, disturbing school operations and trespassing on posted property.

This stems from an incident on September 5, when officers were sent to the Saints Peter and Paul Elementary School in reference to a report of malicious destruction of property.

Officers were shown areas where the international transgender symbol was spray painted along areas of school property.

Police say these same symbols were also located on a fence at the Hampton Inn, two nearby stop signs and the wall of a building along Dover and Higgins Street.

At this time, there has been no discovery of evidence threatening harm towards members of the school or community.

That night, officers found more symbols, but were able to get a picture of the suspect, Radaskiewicz-King.

Officers later arrested her as she was wearing similar clothing to the photo they were able to obtain.

Investigators are still encouraging anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111.