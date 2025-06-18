Volunteers needed for a full-scale emergency exercise

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY — The Queen Anne’s County Department of Emergency Services is gearing up for a full-scale emergency sheltering exercise, and they'd love for you to be a part of it!

They are looking for volunteers, of all ages, to step into the roles of shelter clients during this simulated emergency event.

It's happening on Wednesday, July 16th, and Thursday, July 17th at Centreville Middle School at 231 Ruthsburg Road (21617).

There are exercise sessions in the morning and in the afternoon, and volunteers can sign up for just one or all sessions.

To join, you need to:



Fill out a waiver

Bring your own ride

Wear closed-toe shoes

Be ready, rain or shine!

If you are under 18, bring a parent or guardian with you.

They are also looking for a limited number of pets to take part in the training. You'll need to make sure your pet is healthy, vaccinated, and comfortable around people and other animals.

Interested? Register online here.