Knife wielding man shot to death after allegedly charging at police in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — A man is dead after allegedly charging at police with a knife in Dorchester County on Thursday.

Officers in Cambridge were originally called about a man chasing a woman near Seaway Lane and Riverside Wharf.

On scene police encountered the knife wielding man.

After ignoring orders to drop the weapon, officers tasered the man, but to no avail.

At this point police say the man charged at them with a knife prompting one officer to shoot.

The man later died at the hospital.

As for the involved officer, he too was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident was captured on police body-worn cameras.