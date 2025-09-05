Two people killed in house fire in Salisbury, investigation underway

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — Investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating a house fire that killed two people early Friday morning.

Around 2:00 a.m., the Salisbury Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of Middleneck Drive after a neighbor called 911 to report a house fire.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire throughout a two-story, single-family home.

Crews entered the home and found two adult victims. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victims were married. The husband was 85-years-old and the wife was 79.

Deputy State Fire Marshals say the fire originated in the living room, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Arson hasn't been ruled out, but investigators are focusing on accidental causes, including an overloaded electrical surge protector.

This double fatal fire follows another just a week ago that killed an 11-year-old boy.