Tunnel to Towers pays off home mortgage for family of fallen Sudlersville firefighter

CHURCH HILL, Md. — Two days before the Fourth of July holiday the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is helping another family of a fallen hero.

The non-profit organization paid off the mortgage of Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charles "Buck" Clough Jr.'s family home on Thursday.

This ensures that his loved ones can remain in their home forever, the organization wrote.

"What an incredible blessing this is to my family and me. Thank you so much for all you do for the families of our fallen heroes," said Sandra Clough. "Thank you for all you do for the brave men and women of this country and their families. I can never thank you enough."

Tunnel to Towers

The chief died on April 15, 2009 while responding to a fire call in Sudlersville when he was involved in a fatal vehicle crash, leaving behind a wife and two sons.

Clough joined the volunteer fire department at 16 years old in 1983 and served and protected his community for over 25 years. He was a highly decorated officer rising through the ranks of the department to become chief.

Sandra Clough said reciving this donation fills her with gratitude.

Due to the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks the organization will be delivering 343 mortgage-free homes in honor of the firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11.

“We are honored to answer the call for his family by providing the peace of mind that comes with a mortgage-free home. His service, sacrifice, and legacy will never be forgotten,"Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation said.

