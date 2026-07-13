Trooper, teen driver flown to trauma centers following two-vehicle crash in Worcester County

BERLIN, Md. — A crash investigation is underway in Worcester County following a two-vehicle collision involving a Maryland State trooper.

Police say on Sunday, just before 8:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Maryland Route 818 for reports of a crash.

Investigators say a Land Rover was driving northbound on MD Route 818, attempting to cross the intersection, and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, striking the Maryland State trooper who was driving eastbound on U.S. Route 50 in their marked patrol car.

The trooper was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, and later flown to a local trauma center for treatment.

Police say the driver of the Land Rover, a 16-year-old boy, was flown to a local trauma center for treatment.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Once completed, the investigation will be presented to the Office of the State's Attorney in Prince George's County to determine whether charges will be filed.