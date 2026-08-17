Town of Berlin in the top 25 of the Hallmark Channel's Merriest Christmas Towns contest

BERLIN, Md. — The hot temperatures are not loosening their grip on Maryland but the town of Berlin hopes to get you in the holiday spirit by supporting them in the Hallmark Channel's Merriest Christmas Town contest.

The town on the Eastern Shore is in the top 25 of the competition.

On its contest page, they mention putting up the annual Christmas tree on Main Street, decorated with ornaments made by local students. There's also "Ice Ice Berlin" with hand-carved ice sculptures and the "Merry Marketplace" with local artists.

Hallmark Channel

"The largest nighttime Christmas parade in Maryland is right here in Berlin. More than 85 illuminated floats, marching bands, community groups, and thousands of spectators turn Main Street into a river of light, laughter, and unforgettable memories," said the website.

Voting runs through September 14 at 11:50 p.m. Click here to vote. You must enter your email and you can vote once a day.