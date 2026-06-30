Suspected drunk driver crashes after high speed police chase ending at Maryland Bay Bridge

CENTREVILLE, Md. — A suspected drunk driver was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase approaching the Maryland Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

It all started Sunday, just before 7pm, along Route 18 in Queen Anne's County.

That's where a Sheriff's deputy was heading to a call when some passing vehicle crossed into his path nearly colliding head-on.

The deputy cut a U-turn to pursue the car which ended up crashing into a ditch a short distance away, but kept going at speeds that reached

Upon making its way onto US-50, the getaway car struck a barrier between Shopping Center Road before hitting a bunch of guardrails and spinning out at the base of the bridge.

Carolyn Miller, 27 of Centreville, was identified as the driver.

Police say she blew a .22, nearly three times more than the legal alcohol limit of .08.

Deputies did find several alcohol beverages inside the vehicle.