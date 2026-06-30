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Suspected drunk driver crashes after high speed police chase ending at Maryland Bay Bridge

Woman blew nearly 3x beyond the legal alcohol limit after fleeing police & crashing by the Maryland Bay Bridge over the weekend.
Bay Bridge DUI Crash
Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office
Suspected drunk driver crashes at the Maryland Bay Bridge after fleeing police
Bay Bridge DUI Crash
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CENTREVILLE, Md. — A suspected drunk driver was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase approaching the Maryland Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

It all started Sunday, just before 7pm, along Route 18 in Queen Anne's County.

That's where a Sheriff's deputy was heading to a call when some passing vehicle crossed into his path nearly colliding head-on.

The deputy cut a U-turn to pursue the car which ended up crashing into a ditch a short distance away, but kept going at speeds that reached

Upon making its way onto US-50, the getaway car struck a barrier between Shopping Center Road before hitting a bunch of guardrails and spinning out at the base of the bridge.

Carolyn Miller, 27 of Centreville, was identified as the driver.

Police say she blew a .22, nearly three times more than the legal alcohol limit of .08.

Deputies did find several alcohol beverages inside the vehicle.

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