Stevensville community mourns the loss of United Communities volunteer firefighter Tyler Hendrix

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — The Stevensville community is mourning the loss of United Communities volunteer firefighter Tyler Hendrix.

Hendrix, 18, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, according to a social media post from the United Communities Volunteer Fire Department (UCVFD).

"The impact of his passing on his family, the membership of the department, and the community is significant and painful," the UCVFD said in the post.

Described as an “amazing young man,” and a "hero," Hendrix was involved in multiple organizations in his community, including the Maryland Interscholastic Cycling League (MICL).

"During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts are with the Hendrix family, his friends, teammates, and the entire Kent Island community. One of the things that makes MICL special is that we are more than just a mountain bike league—we are a community, and we show up for each other when it matters most," the MICL said in a tribute to Hendrix.

On Tuesday, the UCVFD conducted a dignified transfer of Hendrix’s body, transporting him from Baltimore back to the Eastern Shore.

Following the transfer, the UCVFD expressed gratitude to multiple agencies, including the Baltimore City Fire Department and Anne Arundel County Fire Department, for their assistance.

A candlelight vigil honoring Hendrix is scheduled for today, June 23, at the Kent Island High School stadium at 8:30 p.m.