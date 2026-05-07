Salisbury calls off 2026 Maryland Folk Festival amid 'funding challenges'

SALISBURY, Md. — This year's Maryland Folk Festival has been called off.

The annual Salisbury event was officially canceled on Wednesday amid "funding challenges."

According to a city issued press release, the festival was struggling to obtain grants and sponsorship.

“This was not an easy decision,” said Caroline O’Hare, Events & Culture Manager for the City of Salisbury. “The folk festival has become a meaningful tradition for our community—bringing people together through music, dance, food, and shared experiences. We are incredibly proud of what has been built over the years.”

The three-day even had initially been scheduled to take place between September 18-20.

For now, its future remains in doubt.

“We’re taking this time to reflect and look ahead,” said O’Hare. “Our goal is to continue building meaningful experiences for our community in new and thoughtful ways. We’re already beginning conversations around future community-centered programming and exploring what a new event in Fall 2027 could look like for Salisbury."