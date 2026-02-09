Public hearings set on plan to rebuild the Chesapeake Bay Bridge

The public is getting a chance to weigh in on the Maryland Transportation Authority's plan to rebuild the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and learn more about the environmental impact study.

Three virtual and in-person public hearings have been announced, allowing people

to review the alternatives and environmental impacts draft, learn about the MDTA’s recommended plan, and offer testimony.

Virtual Public Hearing

Monday, February 9, 2026, 6-8 p.m.

Join the meeting here.

Anne Arundel County Public Hearing

Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 5-8 p.m.

Broadneck High School

1265 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis, MD 21409

Queen Anne’s County Public Hearing

Thursday, February 12, 2026, 5-8 p.m.

Kent Island High School

900 Love Point Road, Stevensville, MD 21666

In December, the Board approved the recommended plan, labeled "Alternative C," to replace both spans.

The new spans would have four lanes and 12-foot-wide shoulders. There's also the possibility of a shared-use path for cyclists and pedestrians, though that isn't required under this approval.

Without the shared-use path, the estimated cost of replacing the bridge is between $14.8 and $16.4 billion.

With the shared-use path, the estimated cost ranges from $16.1 to $17.1 billion.

The current anticipated timeline has construction beginning in the summer of 2032.