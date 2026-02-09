Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionEastern Shore

Actions

Public hearings set on plan to rebuild the Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Bay Bridge
Jacquelyn Martin/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bay Bridge is seen from Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Md. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Bay Bridge
Posted

The public is getting a chance to weigh in on the Maryland Transportation Authority's plan to rebuild the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and learn more about the environmental impact study.

Three virtual and in-person public hearings have been announced, allowing people
to review the alternatives and environmental impacts draft, learn about the MDTA’s recommended plan, and offer testimony.

Virtual Public Hearing

Monday, February 9, 2026, 6-8 p.m.
Join the meeting here.

Anne Arundel County Public Hearing

Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 5-8 p.m.
Broadneck High School
1265 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis, MD 21409

Queen Anne’s County Public Hearing

Thursday, February 12, 2026, 5-8 p.m.
Kent Island High School
900 Love Point Road, Stevensville, MD 21666

In December, the Board approved the recommended plan, labeled "Alternative C," to replace both spans.

The new spans would have four lanes and 12-foot-wide shoulders. There's also the possibility of a shared-use path for cyclists and pedestrians, though that isn't required under this approval.

Without the shared-use path, the estimated cost of replacing the bridge is between $14.8 and $16.4 billion.

With the shared-use path, the estimated cost ranges from $16.1 to $17.1 billion.

The current anticipated timeline has construction beginning in the summer of 2032.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are