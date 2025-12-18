Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MDTA Board votes to approve plan to rebuild Bay Bridge

Jacquelyn Martin/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bay Bridge is seen from Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Md. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
BALTIMORE, Md. — On Thursday, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Board voted to approve a plan that would rebuild the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Two presenters from the planning team laid out for the Board the recommended plan labeled "Alternative C," which would replace both spans.

The new spans would both have four lanes and 12-foot-wide shoulders. There's also the possibility of a shared-use path for bicycles and pedestrians, though that isn't required based on this approval.

Without the shared-use path, the estimated cost of replacing the bridge is between $14.8 and $16.4 billion.

With the shared-use path, the estimated cost goes up to between $16.1 and $17.1 billion.

"It's very daunting," said one board member about the thought of rebuilding both the Bay Bridge and the Key Bridge.

The board unanimously approved the motion to adopt Alternative C.

The next steps in the process include public hearings and procurement for a final design.

The current anticipated timeline has construction beginning in the summer of 2032.

