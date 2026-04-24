Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp officially opens its Eastern Shore location

QUEENSTOWN, Md. — Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp hosted a ceremonial ribbon-cutting this week to open its new location in Queenstown on the Eastern Shore.

The camp's aim is to bring joy, connection, and “a different kind of healing” to children with serious illnesses and their families.

The opening is just phase one of the renovations at the Queenstown location, the site of the former Aspen Institute's 166-acre Wye River Conference Center. and it allows the camp to start serving families in May.

“This new facility fills a void in the region and will ensure that those most in need of the healing power of Camp are able to find friendship, play and respite in the company of other families who uniquely understand the challenges they face,” said Hole in the Wall CEO Jimmy Canton.

The first phase of renovations transformed 50,000 square feet into an inclusive facility for children, families, and caregivers.

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Key updates include a family gathering space, a parent relaxation room, a barrier-free theater, accessible residential rooms with climate control, and a modern medical center with three overnight observation rooms, a reception area, and a pharmacy.

Future plans include additional space for more independent camper programming.

Paul Newman founded the camp in 1988 to provide a free camp for children with serious illnesses and their families, giving them the opportunity, as Newman would say, to "raise a little hell."