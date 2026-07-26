'Our hearts are broken': Pocomoke City mourns the loss of 4-year-old girl after search ends in tragedy

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Tragedy struck Pocomoke City over Sunday when the search for a missing four-year-old girl came to a tragic end.

Authorities say the child, who had gone missing in the area of Clarke Avenue and Laurel Street, died despite life-saving measures from law enforcement and medical personnel.

"There are simply no words that can ease the pain of a loss like this. On behalf of the City of Pocomoke City, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the child’s family and loved ones. Our entire community grieves alongside you, and we ask everyone to keep this family lifted in prayer during this unimaginable time," the Pocomoke City Police Chief Arthur Hancock said.

Officials from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies joined the search for the child just before 11 a.m. on Sunday. Maryland State Police were also involved in the search.

As the incident remains under investigation and out of respect for the family, the Pocomoke City Police Department has asked residents to refrain from speculation and allow law enforcement to do their job.

"The greatest gift we can offer this family right now is our prayers, our love, and our respect for their privacy," Chief Hancock said.

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office has assumed the investigation and has not released any further information at this time.

A vigil has been planned for 7 p.m. Sunday at Cypress Park in support of the child's family, first responders, and the community.